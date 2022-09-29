Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.39

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Gray Television Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

