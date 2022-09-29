Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 0.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. 1,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.