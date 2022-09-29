Green Shiba Inu (new) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,266.00 (GINUX)

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a market cap of $1.44 million and $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded 84% higher against the dollar. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new)’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Shiba Inu (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Shiba Inu (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Green Shiba Inu (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

