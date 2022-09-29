Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of OLO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 14.6% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLO Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.41. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

