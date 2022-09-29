Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

