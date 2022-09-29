Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,107 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NML. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

NML stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

