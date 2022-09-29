Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2,418.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $3,808,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.4 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $145.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 213.73%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

