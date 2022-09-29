GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,529 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,059,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 104,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

