GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,463 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

