GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $195.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day moving average is $218.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.