GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.