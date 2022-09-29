GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $708.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,124. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

