GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after buying an additional 2,350,616 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after acquiring an additional 743,613 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VGK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 190,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,330. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

