GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,759,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 126,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
