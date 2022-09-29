GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.19. 40,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $226.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.