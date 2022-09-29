GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.08 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

