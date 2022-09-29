Guarded Ether Price Hits $997.42 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Guarded Ether coin can now be bought for approximately $997.42 or 0.05120813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether launched on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. Guarded Ether’s official website is guarda.com. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

