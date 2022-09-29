Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.65. 19,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 886,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

