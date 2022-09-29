Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $10.65 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,651,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $279.94 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.07.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.