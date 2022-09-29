H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

FUL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.01. 11,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

