HaloDAO Price Down 47.6% This Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $34,637.25 and approximately $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.14 or 1.00073860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080929 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO (RNBW) is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.