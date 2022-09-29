Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.64

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.64 and last traded at $60.64, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 785,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 311,610 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 483,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 167,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

