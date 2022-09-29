Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.67

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 1429531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.