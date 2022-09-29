happy birthday coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. happy birthday coin has a market cap of $13,900.70 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One happy birthday coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

happy birthday coin Coin Profile

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling happy birthday coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as happy birthday coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade happy birthday coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase happy birthday coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

