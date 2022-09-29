Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of FRC opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $132.27 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

