Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

