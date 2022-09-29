Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,495,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $465.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $456.35 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

