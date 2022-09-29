Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $333,066,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,727,000 after acquiring an additional 226,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $370.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.18.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

