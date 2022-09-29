Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,312 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

