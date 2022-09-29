Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,420,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.66 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

