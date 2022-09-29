Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,792 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

