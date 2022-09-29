Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,183.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,183.80.

Several brokerages have commented on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $43.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.6129 dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

