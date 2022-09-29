Head to Head Review: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) vs. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Guided Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($0.26) -1.18 Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 298.24 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,533.45%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -105.40% -89.74% Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47%

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

