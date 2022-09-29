Head to Head Review: International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) vs. Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler -7.44% -8.46% -6.82% Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Baler and Symbotic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $10.00 million 0.86 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -12.07 Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic.

International Baler has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Baler and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91

Symbotic has a consensus price target of $20.27, indicating a potential upside of 89.82%. Given Symbotic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than International Baler.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

