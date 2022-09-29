Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.42

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $14.51. Heartland Express shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 387,252 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after buying an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,165,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after buying an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

