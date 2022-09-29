Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.21

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.21 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 2417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84.
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
