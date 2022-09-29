Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.21

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.21 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 2417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Heska Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

About Heska

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heska by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

