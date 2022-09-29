Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.26

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 1909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HTH. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 95,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.