HNP Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,655 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $9,939,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

