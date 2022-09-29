HNP Capital LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. 21,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEN. CIBC assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.