HNP Capital LLC Sells 5,740 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,267,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.58. 240,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

