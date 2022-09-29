Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 143,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024,917 shares.The stock last traded at $22.66 and had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596,594 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 405.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 546,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

