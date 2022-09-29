Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 74,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.46. 39,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,617. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

