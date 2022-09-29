Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 443,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,935. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 272.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

