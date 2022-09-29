Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $469,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.20. 87,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average is $229.15. The company has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

