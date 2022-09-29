Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.58. 913,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.