HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.76

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 55010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

HP Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

