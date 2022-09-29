Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $491.56. 16,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $487.66 and its 200-day moving average is $462.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

