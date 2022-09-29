Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,767 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000. Align Technology makes up about 1.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $486,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,349. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.67 and a 1 year high of $713.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.51.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

