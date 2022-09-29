Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after acquiring an additional 560,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 150.8% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.0 %

LBRDK traded down $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,858. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.