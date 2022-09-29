Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 6,965 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. 296,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

